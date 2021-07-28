Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tino Zhabinskiy

Abstract Shapes

Abstract Shapes octane render octane cinema 4d c4d abstract branding motion graphics 3d design
Continue experimenting with Cinema 4D and Octane Render. In this piece I was trying to achieve that "studio" light setup and overall look and feel without HDRI.

As always, I'd love to help you with your next project. Email me and let's create something together.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Freelance 3D Artist: motion, illustrations, animation
