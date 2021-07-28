秦能补拙的大表哥

A-CE CLOUD SERVICE WEB CONCEPT DESIGN

A-CE CLOUD SERVICE WEB CONCEPT DESIGN
Hello, everyone！！
This is a concept design I did for a cloud service website. Although it was not selected, it was also accumulated as an exercise. Hopefully it will get better and better. I hope you like my work. Thank you very much！！
Email ：469508557@qq.com
WeChat ：469508557
Thank you so much~

