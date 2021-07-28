Ivan Krushkov

UI/UX мини-интерфейса Just do luck

Задача была добавить свежесть путем редизайна для платформы Just do luck. Интерфейс внутри профиля с розыгрышами.

Готов создать для вас дизайн!
Связь со мною ivankrushkovdesign@rambler.ru

