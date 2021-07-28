Kaija Thorson

Flowery Fargo | Sticker Illustration

Flowery Fargo | Sticker Illustration
I hand-illustrated this little sticker in Photoshop last weekend, just for fun! The sign in the middle is a well-known icon of my hometown of Fargo, ND, and I think it's about time we get some floral merch up in here ;) I am hoping to make this into a series - so let me hear your requests if anyone has a favorite city/landmark!

