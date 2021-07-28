🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We designed a monogram of the letters B and H as a symbol. With multiple applications, the element transmits harmony and elegance that, when combined with the rest of the visual universe, composed of straight lines that refer to an architectural project and the pastel color palette, it evokes a sophisticated and modern brand.
Check out more:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122224113/Bruna-Hoppen-Arquitetura