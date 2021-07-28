Monique Juchum

Bruna Hoppen Arquitetura

Bruna Hoppen Arquitetura design interior monogram line candy architecture arch logo branding
We designed a monogram of the letters B and H as a symbol. With multiple applications, the element transmits harmony and elegance that, when combined with the rest of the visual universe, composed of straight lines that refer to an architectural project and the pastel color palette, it evokes a sophisticated and modern brand.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
