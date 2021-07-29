Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amirbaqian
Acedesign

Sidebar Navigation - Light version

Amirbaqian
Acedesign
Amirbaqian for Acedesign
Hire Us
  • Save
Sidebar Navigation - Light version nav bar navbar ui sidebar navigation navigation glass dark light nav icon sidebar menu concept windows desktop website
Sidebar Navigation - Light version nav bar navbar ui sidebar navigation navigation glass dark light nav icon sidebar menu concept windows desktop website
Sidebar Navigation - Light version nav bar navbar ui sidebar navigation navigation glass dark light nav icon sidebar menu concept windows desktop website
Download color palette
  1. Dashboard-3.png
  2. Dashboard-3-1.png
  3. Dashboard.png

Hey everyone, hope you're all doing well. 🤙
Have you seen the new Wallpapers for Windows 11? This is my Light version of my previous Sidebar shot, which I also designed with Windows 11 images. The Wallpapers were designed so well, I really like them! What do you think of them?

stay tuned for my new conepts and projects.🔥

Here are the icons I used in my design that you can download: iconsax.io

Follow me on Instagram to see more UI/UX Content.
My Instagram Page

We are available for new design project :
📩 Work With Us: Aceagency.design@gmail.com

Follow Aceagency:
Instagram | Behance  | Twitter | UI8

247d1ca82f840f974493d6e8fac1e480
Rebound of
Sidebar Navigation - Glass
By Amirbaqian
Acedesign
Acedesign
♠︎ We can Ace your business designs.
Hire Us

More by Acedesign

View profile
    • Like