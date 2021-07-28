Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pattern illustration design for Academic Coffee in San Jose, CA

Pattern illustration design for Academic Coffee in San Jose, CA branding hipster modern hot pink pink typography floral pattern pattern floral design illustration packaging coffee
  1. Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 3.13.03 PM.png
  2. Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 3.05.15 PM.png

First round explorations of a floral-esque pattern for packaging the best Bay Area coffee. Having fun with this one!

