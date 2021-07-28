Myojin-ike Pond

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Based on a trip to Kamikochi in Nagano Pref., Japan. This is Mjojin-ike Pond, in the grounds of Myojin Shrine. When I visited, it was misty and very beautiful. I wanted to try and portray a little of that atmosphere here.
この間、長野県上高地を遊びに行きましたが、こちらのイラストは明神池の明神一之池に基づいています。雨が降っていてとても素敵な景色でした。こちらのイラストでは、明神池で体験してきた湿った森の雰囲気を表せようとしました。