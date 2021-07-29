DC Corner Box Designs - Wonder Woman

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Wonder Woman is up next to get the DC corner box treatment and I have to say I'm pretty happy with it. It's based on Brian Bolland's art and made me the most nervous, because I really wanted to capture her the right way.
It felt appropriate to depict the dawning of a new day for this corner box and I welcome feedback from fellow DC fans.
Thanks for taking a look!