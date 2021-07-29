Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

DC Corner Box Designs - Wonder Woman

Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Hire Me
  • Save
DC Corner Box Designs - Wonder Woman superheroes corner box design wonder woman dc comics vector character design illustration graphic design
DC Corner Box Designs - Wonder Woman superheroes corner box design wonder woman dc comics vector character design illustration graphic design
DC Corner Box Designs - Wonder Woman superheroes corner box design wonder woman dc comics vector character design illustration graphic design
Download color palette
  1. salvatier-wonder-woman-corner-box.png
  2. salvatier-wonder-woman-corner-box-zoom.png
  3. ww1.JPEG

Wonder Woman is up next to get the DC corner box treatment and I have to say I'm pretty happy with it. It's based on Brian Bolland's art and made me the most nervous, because I really wanted to capture her the right way.

It felt appropriate to depict the dawning of a new day for this corner box and I welcome feedback from fellow DC fans.

Thanks for taking a look!

Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Welcome! Here's some work that'll make you feel happy.
Hire Me

More by Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

View profile
    • Like