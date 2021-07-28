Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Paulo H. Hartmann

Paulo H. Hartmann
Paulo H. Hartmann
Camaleões de Júpiter Logo symbol iconic chameleon rock band illustration design logo graphic design branding
Camaleões de Júpiter is an brazilian alternative rock band. During the pandemic, the band came back to life with the release of their first EP, "O Que Eu Queria Agora", recorded remotely. The band felt the need to develop a new visual identity that would keep the essence of the old logo, but that would bring a more modern and easy-to-apply look.

Paulo H. Hartmann
Paulo H. Hartmann

