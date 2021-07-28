Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Doom Pizza - Brand Identity

This is a personal project, so creativity could flow very freely during creation. However, I took the project as seriously as it was a real client. Doom Pizza is a themed pizzeria that unites two seemingly distinct things: profanity with the divine flavor of pizzas. It's a tribute to this wonderful food and my curiosity for occult themes.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
