Ebuka Nwaju

Crux - Crypto Market place

Ebuka Nwaju
Ebuka Nwaju
  • Save
Crux - Crypto Market place illustration ill white design finance onboarding fintech minimal purple trending market cryptocurrency crypto 3d studio popular new ui invision
Download color palette

Hi!

This is the onboarding process for Crux - a fictional crypto marketplace.

Tried my hands on a playful color and bright color palette (which is really only 2 hues lol) and 3d illustrations.

Press "L" to like.

Cheers!

Ebuka Nwaju
Ebuka Nwaju

More by Ebuka Nwaju

View profile
    • Like