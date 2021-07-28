Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Christopher Utterback

Perspective - Motion Icon Series

Christopher Utterback
Christopher Utterback
  • Save
Perspective - Motion Icon Series branding animation iconography icon illustration interaction design motion motion design
Download color palette

This was for a concept created for a popular B2B ecommerce experience. The icon, demonstrating a key concept, would animate in when scrolled to. Created with After Effects and triggered on the web with custom JS.

Christopher Utterback
Christopher Utterback

More by Christopher Utterback

View profile
    • Like