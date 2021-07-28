Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yuri Fidélis

Cantigas & Lendas play tickets

Yuri Fidélis
Yuri Fidélis
  • Save
Cantigas & Lendas play tickets illustration theater ticket colorful playful vector identity logo type
Download color palette

This one's from way back in 2019, when I designed the identity for a local theater show called Cantigas e Lendas ('Songs and Tales') for Lia Maria Aguiar foundation in Brazil. Based off of a the sketch from a student, I wanted to give life to the themes through custom type. The base font was Phosphate.

Follow me around Instagram and Behance.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Yuri Fidélis
Yuri Fidélis

More by Yuri Fidélis

View profile
    • Like