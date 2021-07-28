Concept UI/UX Design (Record Label Client)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
BloO CheeZe Operations is a small start up founded by independent artists Marley BloO & Daddy Longstem, who are also a music duo known as 'The Us'. The company acts as a 360 full service provider for both artists, providing a range of services within the music & entertainment industry.
The purpose of this project is to deliver a conceptual application which not only communicates & provides information about the artists, the company and what it does, but also allow new and potential fans to have direct access to content releases, facilitate bookings & make purchases directly from the app.
This application would also subsequently create the opportunity for services rendered by BloO CheeZe Operations to be provided to third parties who require the types of services offered by the company.