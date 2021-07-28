Concept UI/UX Design (Record Label Client)

BloO CheeZe Operations is a small start up founded by independent artists Marley BloO & Daddy Longstem, who are also a music duo known as 'The Us'. The company acts as a 360 full service provider for both artists, providing a range of services within the music & entertainment industry.

The purpose of this project is to deliver a conceptual application which not only communicates & provides information about the artists, the company and what it does, but also allow new and potential fans to have direct access to content releases, facilitate bookings & make purchases directly from the app.

This application would also subsequently create the opportunity for services rendered by BloO CheeZe Operations to be provided to third parties who require the types of services offered by the company.