Maxim Sitov

Estetic - Beauty and health center - Service booking

Estetic - Beauty and health center - Service booking aesthetics health beauty iosapp ios app ui app design
Booking a service in one screen without transitions.
At any time, you can return with one click to the previous
stage and make changes.

And also when the stage is completed under the headings
there is information about which choice was made.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
