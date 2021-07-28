Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pedro Fradique

E-Commerce Landing Page

Pedro Fradique
Pedro Fradique
E-Commerce Landing Page adobe xd userexperience user interface design web hire creative top best branding graphic design interface web design website landing page uiux uxdesign uidesign ux ui
Landing page design for a high end custom jewelery brand.
The design is inspired from the 60s French cinema.

Pedro Fradique
Pedro Fradique

