Klingit is a subscription graphic design service designed to make your business

work smarter. They offer brand asset management for free and quality design

with faster delivery at more affordable rates. Klingit is designed to scale your

design and help your business grow. By expanding your team with a faster

on-demand design team that gets your business.

My task was to make a concept that is far away from what Klingit is today.

The final look is a clean design with all the elements that were important

on the previous website.

Link to full project:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123772387/Klingit-Web-Mobile

Thank you.