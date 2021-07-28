Svyatoslav Shipilov

DailyUI 004: Calculator

Svyatoslav Shipilov
Svyatoslav Shipilov
  • Save
DailyUI 004: Calculator ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi!
This is DailyUI challenge shot.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Svyatoslav Shipilov
Svyatoslav Shipilov

More by Svyatoslav Shipilov

View profile
    • Like