Klingit Mobile

Klingit is a subscription graphic design service designed to make your business
work smarter. They offer brand asset management for free and quality design
with faster delivery at more affordable rates. Klingit is designed to scale your
design and help your business grow. By expanding your team with a faster
on-demand design team that gets your business.

My task was to make a concept that is far away from what Klingit is today.
The final look is a clean design with all the elements that were important
on the previous website.

Link to full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123772387/Klingit-Web-Mobile

Junior Product Designer.
