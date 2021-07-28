Amanda Wright

Day 16 of the 30 day flat design challenge!

Day 16 of the 30 day flat design challenge! character flat design illustration design figma
Day 16!

This one was quite challenging, but thank goodness for the mask tool!

Cosmin Serban : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wHqoxMk5-8&list=PLwK4VEM_pKK3FvDTdZepr4VlUtYSTSze9

Jul 28, 2021
