Packsack is a family-owned business that offers outfitting services, camping, hiking, and fishing in Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW). Scout troops love visiting, and each troop gets the honor of decorating a troop oar to hang in the visitor's cabin before leaving.

I thought it would be fun to incorporate that creative oar tradition into the Packsack rebrand through creating a customizable logo. Campers can choose the hairstyle, hat, and color of their Packsack 'bud,' as well as choose an item for inside the packsack. Campers can even choose a Bigfoot bud instead! These personalized Packsack buds can then be printed onto postcards, t-shirts, mugs, and more.

Check out the full project on my Behance!