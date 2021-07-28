Steadi Mike - website redesign

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A website redesign for a videographer freelancer. The aim of this redesign was to generate more interest for the freelancer's service offerings, and this was done by making the image of him with the famous British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, the focal point of the website.
As this freelancer has previously worked with Anthony Joshua, this raises his attractiveness.
