Parin Hemtanon

Steadi Mike - website redesign

Parin Hemtanon
Parin Hemtanon
Steadi Mike - website redesign web design branding ui
A website redesign for a videographer freelancer. The aim of this redesign was to generate more interest for the freelancer's service offerings, and this was done by making the image of him with the famous British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, the focal point of the website.

As this freelancer has previously worked with Anthony Joshua, this raises his attractiveness.

See more of my work at https://parinhemtanon.com/.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Parin Hemtanon
Parin Hemtanon

