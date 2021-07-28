🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Title: "DanceOne - OTT Video Platform"
Type: Logo Design
Program: Adobe Illustrator CC 2019
Date Created: 21 December, 2019
DanceOne provides technology and digital media services to empower dance events/conventions, and the dance community.
The core business is an OTT video platform (similar to Netflix, but for the dance community) which includes event live streaming, video-on-demand, video production, 360/VR/AR videos.
Based on the brief and the industry this service belongs, it is concluded that the logo should have a more modern and sophisticated feel.
The logo is designed for the purpose of participating in the public competition on the 99designs freelancing platform.
Public competition link:
https://99designs.com/logo-design/contests/design-modern-logo-tech-start-up-danceone-829470/brief
Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Michael Afonso on Unsplash:
https://unsplash.com/photos/nZU76qWy-T8