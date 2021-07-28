Title: "DanceOne - OTT Video Platform"

Type: Logo Design

Program: Adobe Illustrator CC 2019

Date Created: 21 December, 2019

DanceOne provides technology and digital media services to empower dance events/conventions, and the dance community.

The core business is an OTT video platform (similar to Netflix, but for the dance community) which includes event live streaming, video-on-demand, video production, 360/VR/AR videos.

Based on the brief and the industry this service belongs, it is concluded that the logo should have a more modern and sophisticated feel.

The logo is designed for the purpose of participating in the public competition on the 99designs freelancing platform.

https://99designs.com/logo-design/contests/design-modern-logo-tech-start-up-danceone-829470/brief

Photo by Michael Afonso on Unsplash:

https://unsplash.com/photos/nZU76qWy-T8