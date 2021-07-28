Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Caitlin Smith

Nectar

Caitlin Smith
Caitlin Smith
  • Save
Nectar adobe illustrator adobe photoshop inclusive design colorful retro womens empowerment womens branding body butter shampoo and conditioner hygiene products cosmetic brand poster design product design logo design graphic design branding brand identity
Download color palette

For this hygiene brand identity project, I centered my brand around women's empowerment and environmentalism. While brainstorming clean imagery and concepts, I came across the smooth marble of Renaissance statues. However, Renaissance statues are often associated with high art, social status, and idealized forms, but I wanted my brand to stray away from that exclusive culture. To do this, I thought it would be effective to reimagine the Renaissance statues with some added imperfections, vibrant colors, and relaxed, casual poses. Bees appear alongside the statues to promote a friendship with nature and represent the honey-based ingredients of this brand's products.

I designed one scent and statue concept, but this brand is meant to have multiple to help represent a variety of women.

Check out this full project on my Behance!

Caitlin Smith
Caitlin Smith

More by Caitlin Smith

View profile
    • Like