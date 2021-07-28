For this hygiene brand identity project, I centered my brand around women's empowerment and environmentalism. While brainstorming clean imagery and concepts, I came across the smooth marble of Renaissance statues. However, Renaissance statues are often associated with high art, social status, and idealized forms, but I wanted my brand to stray away from that exclusive culture. To do this, I thought it would be effective to reimagine the Renaissance statues with some added imperfections, vibrant colors, and relaxed, casual poses. Bees appear alongside the statues to promote a friendship with nature and represent the honey-based ingredients of this brand's products.

I designed one scent and statue concept, but this brand is meant to have multiple to help represent a variety of women.

