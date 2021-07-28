🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For this hygiene brand identity project, I centered my brand around women's empowerment and environmentalism. While brainstorming clean imagery and concepts, I came across the smooth marble of Renaissance statues. However, Renaissance statues are often associated with high art, social status, and idealized forms, but I wanted my brand to stray away from that exclusive culture. To do this, I thought it would be effective to reimagine the Renaissance statues with some added imperfections, vibrant colors, and relaxed, casual poses. Bees appear alongside the statues to promote a friendship with nature and represent the honey-based ingredients of this brand's products.
I designed one scent and statue concept, but this brand is meant to have multiple to help represent a variety of women.
Check out this full project on my Behance!