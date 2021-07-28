Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fasciation

Fasciation generational abuse cycle of abuse womens empowerment child abuse domestic violence violence against women domestic abuse social commentary poster adobe fresco illustration graphic design
This poster uses fasciation imagery to portray a few life paths that domestic abuse victims take due to their abuse and how these paths may continue or prevent abuse of the victim or future generations.

