Calculator Design

DailyUI #004 Calculator

Hello dribbblers! Here's my fourth challenge, not to say that this one was an interesting one in terms of task, looks, feel and more. Also, this is my first implementation on Dark🌚 / Light🌞 mode on my design process, not to mention a soft color palette for the project.

Want to see it first hand? Click Here!

I hope you can drop a like ❤️ and leave a comment 💬 of your thoughts well!

----------------------------------

Looking to work together? Let's talk!

📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧