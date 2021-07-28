Stuart Sarti

Calculator Design

Stuart Sarti
Stuart Sarti
  • Save
Calculator Design digital product minimal vector aesthetic smooth 004 dailyui app design mobile mobile design calculator graphic design ui
Download color palette

DailyUI #004 Calculator

Hello dribbblers! Here's my fourth challenge, not to say that this one was an interesting one in terms of task, looks, feel and more. Also, this is my first implementation on Dark🌚 / Light🌞 mode on my design process, not to mention a soft color palette for the project.

Want to see it first hand? Click Here!

I hope you can drop a like ❤️ and leave a comment 💬 of your thoughts well!

----------------------------------

Looking to work together? Let's talk!

📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧

Stuart Sarti
Stuart Sarti

More by Stuart Sarti

View profile
    • Like