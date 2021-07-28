Calculator Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DailyUI #004 Calculator
Hello dribbblers! Here's my fourth challenge, not to say that this one was an interesting one in terms of task, looks, feel and more. Also, this is my first implementation on Dark🌚 / Light🌞 mode on my design process, not to mention a soft color palette for the project.
Want to see it first hand? Click Here!
I hope you can drop a like ❤️ and leave a comment 💬 of your thoughts well!
----------------------------------
Looking to work together? Let's talk!
📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧