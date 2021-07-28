Email feature #4

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The bites of heaven email was also used as a landing page and was a great success also due to being feature in the New York Times. I also included a subscription email that uses a lot of the same design aesthetics.