Cosmetic Cruellas

Cosmetic Cruellas cosmetic testing psychedelic pop art yellow submarine the beatles character design makeup cosmetics animal testing cruelty-free social commentary adobe photoshop adobe illustrator draw adobe draw adobe illustrator illustration graphic design poster poster design
This poster portrays the tendency for issues such as animal testing to become buried beneath flashy and fun advertising, specifically in the cosmetic industry. In this poster's fictional world, assembly workers carve cubes from animals to create sacred makeup products for oppressive makeup gods. For the art style, I was inspired by Heinz Edelmann’s work in The Beatles Yellow Submarine.

