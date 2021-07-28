Cosmetic Cruellas

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This poster portrays the tendency for issues such as animal testing to become buried beneath flashy and fun advertising, specifically in the cosmetic industry. In this poster's fictional world, assembly workers carve cubes from animals to create sacred makeup products for oppressive makeup gods. For the art style, I was inspired by Heinz Edelmann’s work in The Beatles Yellow Submarine.
Check out the full poster along with my process on my Behance!