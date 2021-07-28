Dorian Avila

Lacedaemon | Vintage Logo

Dorian Avila
Dorian Avila
  • Save
Lacedaemon | Vintage Logo logo logo designer vintage illustration illustration etching logo design vintage logo
Download color palette

Lacedaemon | Vintage Logo

Watch my process video:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CFAMAKjgS-j/

Tablet......................Wacom Cintiq 22”
Computer................MacBook Pro
QuickTime...............Recording
Premiere Pro…………Video Edit
Adobe Illustrator……Vector

Dorian Avila
Dorian Avila

More by Dorian Avila

View profile
    • Like