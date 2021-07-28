Emma Jean

Daily UI :: 030 Pricing

Daily UI :: 030 Pricing app branding ui design dailyui ux figma
I designed three screens with prices for subscriptions to my design concept, CoolCare. CoolCare is a digital service that matches parents with babysitters that are a right fit for their family!

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
