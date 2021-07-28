Doerksen & Davenport / Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Had to develop a public-facing website for our private creative agency. Wanted to showcase the brand's core values and our respect for simplicity. Check it out in action here: dd.style
If you'd like to see our private portfolio, shoot me a message!