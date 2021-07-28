Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Doerksen & Davenport / Website

Doerksen & Davenport / Website minimalism agency branding website
Had to develop a public-facing website for our private creative agency. Wanted to showcase the brand's core values and our respect for simplicity. Check it out in action here: dd.style

If you'd like to see our private portfolio, shoot me a message!

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
