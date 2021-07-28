Paramount School Park Mural

Trending designs to inspire you
As part of a larger community grant, I was brought in to create a site-specific piece for Paramount School Park promoting environmental stewardship. It’s important to keep fighting for our planet, and to protect those we share it with, so I went big and bold with this design, making the message scream from across the park. Keep fighting the good fight, Seattle!