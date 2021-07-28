Sarah Robbins

Paramount School Park Mural

Sarah Robbins
Sarah Robbins
  • Save
Paramount School Park Mural handlettering lettering typography type community art community public art street art muralist mural
Paramount School Park Mural handlettering lettering typography type community art community public art street art muralist mural
Paramount School Park Mural handlettering lettering typography type community art community public art street art muralist mural
Paramount School Park Mural handlettering lettering typography type community art community public art street art muralist mural
Paramount School Park Mural handlettering lettering typography type community art community public art street art muralist mural
Paramount School Park Mural handlettering lettering typography type community art community public art street art muralist mural
Paramount School Park Mural handlettering lettering typography type community art community public art street art muralist mural
Download color palette
  1. webIMG_0096.jpg
  2. webIMG_1278.jpg
  3. webIMG_0597.jpg
  4. webIMG_6020.jpg
  5. webIMG_9847-2.jpg
  6. pwebIMG_3392.jpg
  7. pwebIMG_3445.jpg

As part of a larger community grant, I was brought in to create a site-specific piece for Paramount School Park promoting environmental stewardship. It’s important to keep fighting for our planet, and to protect those we share it with, so I went big and bold with this design, making the message scream from across the park. Keep fighting the good fight, Seattle!

Sarah Robbins
Sarah Robbins
Seattle-based illustrator + muralist

More by Sarah Robbins

View profile
    • Like