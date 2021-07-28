Postmark Apartments

Rising from the former site of the old post office, The Postmark is a new apartment building in Shoreline, WA. The main goal of this exterior mural was to pay homage to the post office roots, but in a bright and modern way. Graphic elements reference stamps, mailboxes, correspondence, postmarks, signatures and old printing methods. The design instills a cheerful, warm and homey feel for the residents, creating a sense of place and community.