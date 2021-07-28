Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sarah Robbins

Postmark Apartments

Sarah Robbins
Sarah Robbins
Rising from the former site of the old post office, The Postmark is a new apartment building in Shoreline, WA. The main goal of this exterior mural was to pay homage to the post office roots, but in a bright and modern way. Graphic elements reference stamps, mailboxes, correspondence, postmarks, signatures and old printing methods. The design instills a cheerful, warm and homey feel for the residents, creating a sense of place and community.

Sarah Robbins
Sarah Robbins
Seattle-based illustrator + muralist

