The Raft landing page interaction

Hey friends!

Rafting it’s something very cool for me. I’ve never tried this in my life, but I dive into the magic world during this project. So what is River rafting? It’s the Rafting on the rapids on unique inflatable boats with qualified instructors. Today it is one of the most popular types of outdoor activities in the tourism market.

Safety during the Rafting is provided by qualified instructors who have all the skills to accompany tourists, making it possible for people without experience to participate. So my client offers all of the above and also camping and retreat on the wild natures.

This activity inspired me, and I was thinking like an experienced user and the newest person in this sport.

The relationship of my thinking is this beautiful and cool design. Look at this illustrations - it sets the mood of the website. Testimonials and experienced trainers, cottage room tours. The only surprise - what would be on the river with you. All the other things are on the Raft company. My mission was to solve the problem by delivering the information properly and tasty UI for the website. I did a great job.

After this website visiting would you want to try Rafting?

Design — Figma

Animation — AE

************

💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz

************

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates