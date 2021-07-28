Aleksandar Savic

#ШНТ monster

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
#ШНТ monster cartoon user character design concept art draw sketch branding illustration smile create 2d vector monster avatar emoji face cute game art
Download color palette

I’ve been working on this fun project, it’s a mascot that goes with the typography, which I’ll start posting soon. It’s a government-funded project, they do all sorts of these and they’re all for a good cause, so it’s always nice to have that side of it as well.

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like