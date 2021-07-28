Hollywood — Logo Concept 1

Trending designs to inspire you
I decided to put together a fictitious logo for a premium property development called ‘HOLLYWOOD’. I stumbled onto an Art Deco approach to the H which is supported by a hill shaped crossbar. I might develop this further.