Hollywood — Logo Concept 1

Hollywood — Logo Concept 1 graphic design vector illustration digital logo branding design identity colour brand
I decided to put together a fictitious logo for a premium property development called ‘HOLLYWOOD’. I stumbled onto an Art Deco approach to the H which is supported by a hill shaped crossbar. I might develop this further.

