Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mily Sin

DailyUI #016 - Pop up - Subscribe

Mily Sin
Mily Sin
  • Save
DailyUI #016 - Pop up - Subscribe daily daily newsletter 16 016 subscribe pop out pop up ux dailyui ui daily ui
Download color palette

Day 16 of the Daily UI challenge :)

Thank you to SteamLineHQ for this beautiful illustration for today's Daily UI (https://streamlinehq.com)

After 2 days of designing quite "dark" screens, I felt like doing something a bit more uplifting! The news can be scary sometimes, we all need a reminder that joyful things are happening everyday!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Mily Sin
Mily Sin

More by Mily Sin

View profile
    • Like