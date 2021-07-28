DailyUI #016 - Pop up - Subscribe

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 16 of the Daily UI challenge :)
Thank you to SteamLineHQ for this beautiful illustration for today's Daily UI (https://streamlinehq.com)
After 2 days of designing quite "dark" screens, I felt like doing something a bit more uplifting! The news can be scary sometimes, we all need a reminder that joyful things are happening everyday!