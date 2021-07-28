Next Mockup

Startup Email Designs

Next Mockup
Next Mockup
  • Save
Startup Email Designs email receipt reengagement welcome email email invitation product launch email idea download download mockup next mockup mailchimp email marketing email design startup email template email mail newsletter emailshot emails
Download color palette

40 outstanding email designs that everyone will need in their new startup/product. The emails are designed to meet the needs of startups and provide modern and colorful emails to bolster your company's content.

Download Figma file  

Like and follow 😀 and stay up to date

Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin

Next Mockup
Next Mockup
A new approach to overall design projects.

More by Next Mockup

View profile
    • Like