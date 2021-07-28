Logo - Event with Luxury cars

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo design for an event in Italy where are shown new models of luxury cars. The meaning is S (super) C (cars) 41 (niobium - a rare white-ash color metal, this is the one of the reasons why we chose to use gradient color on the logo)
Looking forward for your feedback.