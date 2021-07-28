Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo - Event with Luxury cars

supercars gradient event vector typography logodesign branding logo luxury cars automobile modern
Logo design for an event in Italy where are shown new models of luxury cars. The meaning is S (super) C (cars) 41 (niobium - a rare white-ash color metal, this is the one of the reasons why we chose to use gradient color on the logo)

