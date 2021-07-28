Sransh Sharma⚡️

OLA Electric - Figma Illustration

OLA Electric - Figma Illustration design vector made in figma figma illustration
Ola Scooter purely made in Figma 🎉❤️.

I saw the OLA electric scooter ad so decided to create in Figma.
* Download from Figma community » https://www.figma.com/community/file/1002311194243947648/OLA-Scooter-by-Sransh
Personal Info: https://creable.io/sransh

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
