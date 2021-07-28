Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Central Perk | Packaging Design

Central Perk | Packaging Design branding identidade visual design central perk friends coffee packaging design package
Parte do projeto de redesign para o Central Perk de Friends // Part of the redesign for Central Perk from Friends project

Veja o projeto completo // Watch the full project
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124109991/Central-Perk-Identidade-Visual

