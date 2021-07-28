Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Prime Universe science guan design video math explainer riemann hypothesis ri design visual design vector art geometry geometric art abstract art vector illustration illustration animation motion design motion graphics universe prime
The video I participated in is live! Check it out some animation clips I did for @quantamag for explanation Riemann Hypothesis.
-
Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlm1aajH6gY
-
See more my works: https://www.instagram.com/guan.design

