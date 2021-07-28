Repair Revolution

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I never imagined I’d be asked to create a piece for an auto-mechanic, but this was such a rewarding experience to make work for these amazing people. The goal was to boldly illustrate their company values, with a focus on creating positive, strong and inclusive community here in Seattle.
I’m so honored to be able to help share their story, and to assist in their efforts to disrupt the auto repair industry.