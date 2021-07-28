Sarah Robbins

Repair Revolution

I never imagined I’d be asked to create a piece for an auto-mechanic, but this was such a rewarding experience to make work for these amazing people. The goal was to boldly illustrate their company values, with a focus on creating positive, strong and inclusive community here in Seattle.

I’m so honored to be able to help share their story, and to assist in their efforts to disrupt the auto repair industry.

Seattle-based illustrator + muralist

