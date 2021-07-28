AMIRA Beach Resort & Spa

AMIRA Beach Resort is a new luxurious 5-star hotel in Crete. Located right on the seafront, the water element plays a significant role defining the resort's atmosphere, architecture, services and general look and feel of this new hotel brand. A strong geometric approach was the fundamental base to design this logo symbolizing architectural elements such as the arches and the water itself squirting everywhere. In addition the logo design represents the first letters of the brand name the uppercase "A" and the "M" respectively.