AMIRA Beach Resort & Spa

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
AMIRA Beach Resort is a new luxurious 5-star hotel in Crete. Located right on the seafront, the water element plays a significant role defining the resort's atmosphere, architecture, services and general look and feel of this new hotel brand. A strong geometric approach was the fundamental base to design this logo symbolizing architectural elements such as the arches and the water itself squirting everywhere. In addition the logo design represents the first letters of the brand name the uppercase "A" and the "M" respectively.