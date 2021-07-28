Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Демид Краши

Pizza Factory logo

Демид Краши
Демид Краши
  • Save
Pizza Factory logo fastfood pizza logotype logodesign logo design
Download color palette

Logo for the pizza chain "Pizza Factory"

I am open for work, communication Direct or kuzyakin.demid@mail.ru
I create logos, prints, lettering, branding.

Я открыт для работы, связь директ или kuzyakin.demid@mail.ru
Делаю логотипы, принты, леттеринг, брендинг.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Демид Краши
Демид Краши

More by Демид Краши

View profile
    • Like