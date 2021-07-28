Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kadi Neeme

Sign up - Daily UI 001

Kadi Neeme
Kadi Neeme
  • Save
Sign up - Daily UI 001 registration sign up app ui design design ux ui
Download color palette

Daily UI challange - 001 - Sign up screen e.g. for ebook library app 📚

- Minimal information required to make sure potential user doesn't quit the sign up process due to it being too complex.
- Password strength indicatior to ensure the user chooses a secure password.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Kadi Neeme
Kadi Neeme
Like