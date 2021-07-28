OuvidorSUS - Ministério da Saúde

O aplicativo OuvidorSUS foi desenvolvido em 2019 com o objetivo de melhorar a interação entre Órgão e cidadão. Resolvi compartilhar com vocês as etapas de evolução desse projeto.

O nosso objetivo principal aqui é conversar de forma clara e transparente com o cidadão, que são os principais interessados na melhoria e na evolução do serviço prestado pelo órgão público. O projeto visa construir uma ponte aonde o cidadão pode tirar dúvidas, registrar reclamações e também se informar melhor sobre todos os seus direitos. Todo o processo é acompanhado por uma inteligência artificial chamada de OuviBot, ele é responsável por guiar, orientar e registrar todas as interações do usuário com a ferramenta. Além de uma inteligência que vai aprendendo com cada interação, nós também focamos em construir uma ferramenta de acompanhamento, o usuário vai ter acesso a cada passo que a sua solicitação der dentro do órgão, esse progresso nunca foi transparente para o usuário em portais da ouvidoria.

Esse produto é apenas o primeiro passo e a porta de entrada de um projeto audacioso em que pude trabalhar, espero que vocês gostem de acompanhar todos os passos.

Equipe:

André Brandão - Product Designer

Radilson Gomes - Product Designer Manager

Hailanderson - Desenvolvedor Full Stack

Marcello - Product Owner

Company - MBA Mobi

Ano do projeto - 2019

In English:

The OuvidorSUS app was developed in 2019 with the aim of improving the interaction between the Agency and the citizen. I decided to share with you the stages of evolution of this project.

Our main objective here is to talk in a clear and transparent way with the citizens, who are the main stakeholders in the improvement and evolution of the service provided by the public agency. The project aims to build a bridge where citizens can ask questions, register complaints and also be better informed about all their rights. The entire process is accompanied by an artificial intelligence called OuviBot, it is responsible for guiding, guiding and recording all user interactions with the tool. In addition to an intelligence that learns with each interaction, we also focus on building a monitoring tool, the user will have access to every step that their request takes within the agency, this progress has never been transparent to the user in ombudsman portals .

This product is just the first step and the gateway to an audacious project that I was able to work on, I hope you enjoy following every step.

Teammates:

André Brandão - Product Designer

Radilson Gomes - Product Designer Manager

Hailanderson - Desenvolvedor Full Stack

Marcello - Product Owner

Company - MBA Mobi

Project year - 2019