Brew coffee at home, why not?

Brew coffee at home, why not?
Brewing coffee at home is an activity that I really like during the pandemic. In addition to adding to the mood to do office work, I also had the opportunity to do a deeper exploration of coffee brewing techniques and of course the opportunity to taste various types of coffee. Productivity also increases and I really enjoy it.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
