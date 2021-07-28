Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zita Lendvay

Developer Portfolio

Zita Lendvay
Zita Lendvay
Developer Portfolio web design ux ui web page dark ui develop coding code dark portfolio developer clean design adobe xd adobexd adobe
Hi guys!
It's a portfolio design for a friend, inspired by @logancee
It was fun to create, it's simple, but I think it has an eye-catching layout.
I hope you like it!

Any Feedback and Appreciation are welcome! ❤️

Zita Lendvay
Zita Lendvay

